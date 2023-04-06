EU's von der Leyen: EU-China trade relationship increasingly imbalanced















BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - The trade relationship between the European Union (EU) and China is increasingly imbalanced, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The EU is becoming more vigilant about protecting its interests and dependencies to ensure a level playing field, von der Leyen told reporters in Beijing.

Reporting by Laurie Chen; writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











