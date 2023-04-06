EU's von der Leyen: EU-China trade relationship increasingly imbalanced

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks to press in Washington
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks to members of the press following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - The trade relationship between the European Union (EU) and China is increasingly imbalanced, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The EU is becoming more vigilant about protecting its interests and dependencies to ensure a level playing field, von der Leyen told reporters in Beijing.

Reporting by Laurie Chen; writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

