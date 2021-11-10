EU's von der Leyen says will widen sanctions against Belarus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a news conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union would widen its sanctions against Belarus, targeting both people and entities.

Von der Leyen, speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland was not a migrant crisis, but an attempt by the "authoritarian regime" of Minsk to destabilize its neighbors.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tim Ahmann

