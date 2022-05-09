EU's von der Leyen sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban
AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.
"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security", von der Leyen said in a tweet.
"We made progress, but further work is needed", she added.
Von der Leyen said she would convene a video conference with other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.
