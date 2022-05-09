EU's von der Leyen sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference at the Conference on the Future of Europe and the release of its report with proposals for reform, in Strasbourg, France, May 9, 2022. Ludovic Marin / Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.

"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security", von der Leyen said in a tweet.

"We made progress, but further work is needed", she added.

Von der Leyen said she would convene a video conference with other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.