Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine's Novoazovsk, some wounded - Reuters witness

A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's servicemen evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant arrived late on Monday in Novoazovsk, a Reuters witness said.

Some of the evacuees were carried out of the buses on stretchers, the witness said.

Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly Editing by Chris Reese

