Evacuation attempts of people from Mariupol to continue on Sunday - Ukraine Dep PM
April 3 (Reuters) - Work on evacuating people with the help of Red Cross from Mariupol will continue on Sunday with buses attempting to come close to the besieged city, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"Seven buses will try to get closer to Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross," Vereshchuk said in an online video posting.
There will be 17 buses prepared to evacuate people from Mariupol and Berdyansk, she said.
Reporting in Lviv by Pavel Polityuk and in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates
