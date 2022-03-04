Everything remains on the table in terms of sanctions against Russia - EU's Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday that all options remained on the table about new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will consider everything," Borrell told reporters when asked about new sanctions, and specifically about the possible suspension of the EU's gas imports from Russia.

"Everything remains on the table," he added on his arrival to a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.