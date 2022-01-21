EXCLUSIVE German government forecasts 2022 inflation at 3.3%

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The German government expects inflation to reach 3.3% on average this year, after skyrocketing to 3.1% in 2021, according to a draft of the annual economic report seen by Reuters.

The government is still forecasting core inflation, excluding increases in food and energy prices, to be at 2.5% in 2022, said the draft.

The cabinet is expected to adopt the draft on Wednesday.

Reporting by Holger Hansen, Christian Kraemer, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

