EXCLUSIVE Germany cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.2%

People eat outdoors in a cordoned-off area of a restaurant on the historic main market square of Soest, Germany, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The German government will cut its growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% amid the war in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

It expects growth to pick up slightly to 2.5% in 2023, the source said.

After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Germany economy faced new risks due to the war in Ukraine, which was likely to have an impact on prices and supply chains, according to the new forecast.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Concerns about energy shortages and high energy costs on economic growth could dampen the outlook further, the source said. Russia, heavily sanctioned over its invasion of Ukraine, is the dominant supplier of gas to Germany, and the war has sent energy prices soaring around the world.

Governments throughout Europe expected a robust recovery this year after the coronavirus pandemic, but Russia's invasion has thrown that into question.

The German government is due to present its updated economic forecasts on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark John, Zuzanna Szymanska and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.