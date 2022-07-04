EXCLUSIVE Germany wants possible rescue measures for Uniper be cast into law- govt sources

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Germany's government wants to include tools for a bailout of gas companies like Uniper (UN01.DE) in the energy security law, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

A possible bailout for Uniper could be modeled after the pandemic relief for Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), according to the sources. Uniper is one of Russian Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) biggest European customers and is suffering from dwindling supplies.

Amendments to Germany's energy security law are currently being discussed among ministries, the energy ministry said without providing any details.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Paul Carrel

