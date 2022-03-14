EXCLUSIVE Germany's greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021 - environment agency

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies in Niederaussem, Germany, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany's greenhouse gas emissions rose by just under 5% last year compared with 2020, the federal environment agency UBA said in its annual report seen by Reuters on Monday, as Europe's largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Emissions were still down by 39% compared to 1990 levels last year, the agency said.

The report will add urgency to plans by the three-way government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to almost double the share of renewables in its energy mix to some 80% by 2030 and wean the economy off gas and oil imports from Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Jan Harvey

