Europe

EXCLUSIVE Italy considering extending bank merger incentives to mid-2022 - sources

1 minute read

The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen at a bank entrance in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is considering extending by six months tax breaks for corporate mergers it first introduced to entice a buyer for troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI), two sources close to the matter said.

The scheme applies to all companies but it benefits mostly banks and it is a key plank of an incentive package the Treasury has tabled to sell MPS to stronger rival UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za; editing by Giulia Segreti

