EXCLUSIVE U.S. to remove military trainers from Ukraine- officials

U.S. military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyivv, Ukraine February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - About 150 U.S. troops from the Florida National Guard who are in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian forces are leaving the country as the threat of a Russian invasion increases, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the decision was made after the State Department ordered some U.S. embassy staff in Ukraine to leave.

The officials said it was not yet clear where the troops would be repositioned.

It was not immediately clear what would happen with the small number of U.S. special operations forces in the country, said one of the officials.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution," the official said.

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday joined countries urging their citizens to leave Ukraine. Washington said on Friday that a Russian invasion, likely beginning with an air assault, could occur at any time.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington's version of events, saying it has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border to maintain its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Daniel Wallis

