Explosion heard in northern part of Kyiv - Reuters witness
LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard and smoke was seen in the northern part of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, a Reuters witness said.
There is no official information about the attack.
Reporting by Gleb Garanich; Editing by Sam Holmes
