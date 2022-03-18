Skip to main content
Explosion heard in northern part of Kyiv - Reuters witness

1 minute read
LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard and smoke was seen in the northern part of Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday morning, a Reuters witness said.

There is no official information about the attack.

Reporting by Gleb Garanich; Editing by Sam Holmes

