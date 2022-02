Explosion heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv - Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv around noon local time (1000 GMT) on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent reported, in one of a series of blasts which began after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian interior ministry official said that military command centres in several cities including Kyiv have been targeted by missile strikes.

