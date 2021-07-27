Explosion rocks chemicals site in western German city of Leverkusen

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - An explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, causing some injuries and prompting police to close several motorways and ask residents nearby to stay in their homes.

The explosion happened in a part of the site where waste is incinerated, Chempark operator Currenta said. Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Lanxess (LXSG.DE), said on Twitter it was not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Police said that it was not yet clear how much damage was caused and that a large number of emergency staff were on site.

The German government's civil protection agency warned residents in the area of "extreme danger", and police said on Twitter they should go indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

Several nearby motorways were closed, police said.

More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro (1COV.DE), Bayer, Lanxess (LXSG.DE) and Arlanxeo, according to its website.

Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MQG.AX) for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion).

($1 = 0.8492 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.