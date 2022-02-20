1 minute read
Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Trevelyan
