KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard on Monday in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones

