Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - local media
April 17 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the early hours on Sunday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, local media reported.
Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over nearly all of Ukraine.
There was no official explanation for the explosions and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan
