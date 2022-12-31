Explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren.

The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.

Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Alison Williams

