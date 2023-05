Explosions rock Kyiv in Russia's night raid, air defence downs targets, mayor says

[1/2] Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich















KYIV, May 28 (Reuters) - Explosions shook the Ukrainian capital in early hours on Sunday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that information was being clarified and defence systems were downing air targets.

"Blasts in Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets."

Reuters' witnesses reported several blasts after air alerts were issued for Kyiv and a large swath of Ukraine.

Reporting by Gleb Garanich; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by David Gregorio











