Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties - RTS

1 minute read

A series of explosions rocked an ammunition plant's facilities in the Serbian town of Cacak in the early hours of Friday morning, but there were no reports of casualties, local media said.

The first explosion was heard around 1.30 a.m. (2330 GMT Thursday) in the ammunition warehouse in the Sloboda plant, which produces home appliances as well as artillery ammunition, propellants and explosives, the RTS reported.

All 60 workers on overnight shifts at the plant were evacuated, mayor of Cacak told RTS.

RTS said the windows of some houses nearby were damaged and people living in the neighbourhood had been evacuated.

The Sloboda plant was badly damaged in 1999 during a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia. The Serbian arms industry has recovered since then and exports artillery ammunition mainly to African and Asian countries but also to the West, including some NATO members.

A similar blast in 2003 killed three Sloboda workers, while one in 2010 also caused no casualties.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 7:19 AM UTCHong Kong arrests organiser of annual Tiananmen vigils

Hong Kong police arrested on Friday an organiser of annual vigils for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, in what activists see as a suppression of one of the city's most powerful symbols of democratic hope.

WorldAustralian media fined $840,000 for gag order breach in Pell sex assault case
WorldLawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi worried over representation for secrets case
WorldA PICTURE AND ITS STORY Witnessing COVID chaos in India's hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums
WorldAustralia finds highly infectious Delta variant in Melbourne virus outbreak