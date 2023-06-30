Facade of Paris 2024 Olympic aquatic centre damaged by rioters

[1/3] View of damaged windows of the building site of the Paris 2024 Olympics' aquatic centre near a RATP bus depot damaged during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in... Read more

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - The facade of the Paris aquatic centre where Olympic swimming events will be held in 2024 was damaged during rioting that convulsed France overnight, the company in charge of the Games' infrastructures said on Friday.

"Buses parked near the Aubervilliers aquatic centre construction site were set on fire," SOLIDEO told Reuters. "The facade of the building suffered very slight damage as a result."

SOLIDEO said it was considering taking extra security measures at all Olympic building sites to prevent any further damage.

Police made 667 arrests nationwide overnight after violence also broke out in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille in a third night of protests against Tuesday's killing by police of a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet















