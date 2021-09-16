False bomb threat prompts evacuation in Spain's Oviedo

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A bomb threat which forced an evacuation of a central part of the northern city of Oviedo on Thursday morning was a false alarm, National Police said.

"The police operation has ended," a national police spokesperson said.

An anonymous bomb threat was received by telephone at 9:50 a.m. (0750 GMT) saying there was an explosive device in an underground parking. Following protocols, police cordoned off the area, near the city courthouse, and proceeded to evacuate it.

Traffic has resumed and people can freely move on the area, the police added.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.