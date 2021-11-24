'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a ceremony to launch a multiyear partnership with Qatar on making FIFA Football World Cup 2022 and mega sporting events healthy and safe at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 18, 2021. Fabrice Coffrini/ Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, and "no country is out of the woods", World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Tedros, addressing a news conference, voiced hopes that a consensus can be found at World Trade Organization ministerial next week for an IP waiver for pandemic vaccines, already supported by more than 100 countries.

He was also encouraged about a 'broad consensus' being reached on an international agreement on preventing pandemics at his agency's separate ministerial next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.