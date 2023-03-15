Farmers protest party BBB in close tie for top spot in Dutch Senate -exit poll















AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Farmers protest party BBB looked set to become one of the largest parties in the Dutch Senate, a first exit poll following regional elections held on Wednesday showed.

Newcomer BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement) was indicated to have won 15 of 75 Senate seats, at a par with the Labour/GreenLeft combination which was also projected at 15 seats.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party was expected to drop from 12 to 10.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Leslie Adler











