Fifth person found dead after German train derailment

The carriages of a derailed regional train are seen early morning near the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 4, 2022. Vifogra/Haubner via REUTERS

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Emergency workers found another body under the rubble of a train that derailed in southern Germany on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to five, police said on Saturday.

Another 44 people were hurt in the derailment, tweeted local police, with some suffering from serious injuries.

After several failed attempts, cranes succeeded on Saturday in hoisting at least one carriage of the train which had rolled off the tracks. Regional and national politicians visited the site and expressed their shock.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the derailment in the picturesque mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria. read more

Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Mark Heinrich

