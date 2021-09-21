Skip to main content

Europe

Fighter jets sent to escort Russian strategic bombers over Baltic Sea -Ifax

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Italy and other nations scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers as they flew over the Baltic Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian bombers were escorted by Russian fighter jets and flew over neutral waters, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:29 PM UTC

Russia was behind Litvinenko assassination, European court finds

The European Court of Human Rights found on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the assassination of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who died an agonising death in 2006 after being poisoned in London with a rare radioactive substance.

Europe
Right-wing chat-show celebrity may alter France's election dynamics
Europe
Families given one hour to evacuate as lava from La Palma volcano nears sea
Europe
Russian city mourns victims of university shooting
Europe
German Social Democrats' lead narrows days before election