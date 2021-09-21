Fighter jets sent to escort Russian strategic bombers over Baltic Sea -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Italy and other nations scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers as they flew over the Baltic Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian bombers were escorted by Russian fighter jets and flew over neutral waters, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.