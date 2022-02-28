1 minute read
Fighting around Ukraine's Mariupol throughout the night - regional governor
LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There was fighting around the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol throughout the past night, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration said on television on Monday.
He did not say whether Russian forces had gained or lost any ground or provide any casualty figures.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice
