Financial crime watchdog says to limit Russia's role
FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday it had agreed to severely limit Russia's role and influence within the FATF.
Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt
