Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks -foreign minister

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto attends a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (not pictured) in Helsinki, Finland March 31, 2022. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS/File Photo

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after attending a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

NATO member countries have offered to help Finland with ensuring security during an application process and said they estimate it would take from four months to one year to approve the application, Haavisto added.

Support for long neutral Finland for joining NATO has risen since neighbouring Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Mark Heinrich

