Finland discovers first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus

HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Finland, the Finnish Health Institute said on Thursday.

The variant was found in a person who had travelled to Finland from Sweden, the institute added and said it was still investigating samples from other people travelling in the same group that now were sick with COVID-19.

