Finland pauses use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in young men

Syringes filled with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during an employee vaccination at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Finland will pause the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for men born in 1991 and later due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, the institute for health and welfare said on Thursday.

Swedish and Danish health officials had announced on Wednesday afternoon they would pause the use of the Moderna vaccine for all young adults and children. read more

Norway already uses Pfizer's vaccine for all children and now also recommends it for men under the age of 30.

The Nordic countries based the decision on an unpublished Nordic research study including data from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Alex Richardson

