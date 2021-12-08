Europe
Finland to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from healthcare workers
1 minute read
HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health and social care workers, the government said on Wednesday.
The new legislation would also allow social and health care employers to access information about employees' COVID-19 vaccinations and possible infections in the past, Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru told a news conference.
Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kevin Liffey
