Finland resumes freight rail link to Russia

Passengers of the second last Allegro train from St Petersburg, Russia, walk at the railway station on Sunday afternoon in Helsinki, Finland March 27, 2022. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Finland's national railway operator VR Group will resume freight services between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg in Russia on March 30, but passenger services will remain suspended, it said on Wednesday.

The operator had halted the service as a result of UK sanctions against Russian Railways, but it was later clarified that the sanctions do not apply to VR Group's contracts, it said in a statement.

Passenger services between the two countries, which were suspended on Monday until further notice, will remain closed. read more

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

