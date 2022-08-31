Finland says EU curb on Russian visas 'goes in the right direction'
HELSINKI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's move to restrict travel visas for Russians due to Moscow's war in Ukraine is a step "in the right direction" if implemented by member states, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.
Earlier, EU foreign ministers agreed to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it harder and more costly for Russian citizens to enter the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borell said. read more
