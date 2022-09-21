1 minute read
Finland says it closely monitors Russia after mobilisation
OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday.
"Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored."
Reporting by Esi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik
