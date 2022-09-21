Finland says it closely monitors Russia after mobilisation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Finland's Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen attends a news conference in connection to a Nordic-Baltic Defence Ministers meeting at the P 18 regiment at Tofta on the Island of Gotland, Sweden, on Sept. 02, 2022. Fredrik Sandberg / TT News Agency/via REUTERS

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

"Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored."

Reporting by Esi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

