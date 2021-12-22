Finland starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID

Syringes with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured in Laakso hospital in Helsinki, Finland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Essi Lehto

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Finland will from Thursday start offering COVID-19 vaccines to children between 5-11 years of age, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Wednesday.

The Finnish Health Institute earlier this month recommended that children aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household were at high risk of severe infection. read more

Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Chopra

