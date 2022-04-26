Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO ties

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland presents the report on changes in the foreign and security policy environment of Finland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, April 13, 2022. MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finland and Sweden might decide together whether or not they will join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

Russia's offensive, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security. L5N2WA2AY

"Now that Sweden has decided to bring forward somewhat their own parliamentary process, it is possible that the decisions related to joining, if they are taken, will take place on the same days or at least within the same weeks," Haavisto told reporters, commenting on media reports on Monday about the timing of the move. L2N2WN19Z

He gave no firm date for the decisions, citing a need to leave time for parliaments of both Nordic countries to debate the matter.

Stockholm is conducting a review of security policy, which includes a position on possible NATO membership, with the results due by mid-May. Its eastern neighbour Finland has said it is planning to decide on whether to apply to join the alliance "within weeks". read more

Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border and a pre-1945 history of conflict, has warned it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

Haavisto acknowledged that filing a membership application by itself would not bring the two Nordic countries under the umbrella of NATO's Article 5, which guarantees that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

"But at the same time NATO member countries have an interest in that no security breaches would take place during the application period," Haavisto said.

Finland has been in talks with various NATO member countries on enhanced joint exercises which could add to the country's security during the interim period, Haavisto added.

On Monday, three NATO warships arrived in the southwestern Finnish port of of Turku to train with Finland's navy. L5N2WN1UX

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Mark Heinrich

