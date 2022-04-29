Finland, Sweden could deepen military cooperation if situation worsens

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland presents the report on changes in the foreign and security policy environment of Finland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, April 13, 2022. MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland could deepend their military cooperation if the security situation in the Baltic Sea region deteriorates, for example during the process of an application to join NATO, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"If our security environment becomes more challenging of course we can add bilateral planning ... and it includes all sectors on military cooperation," Haavisto told reporters.

Russia has threatened serious consequences should Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO.

Neither country has decided yet whether to apply for NATO membership.

Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki; Editing by Johan Ahlander

