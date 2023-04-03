Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg

[1/2] NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron















BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - Finland will join NATO on Tuesday, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole," he told reporters in Brussels.

"Sweden will also be safer as a result."

Reporting by Sudip Kar Gupta, Sabine Siebold and Andrew Gray; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.