Finland will limit number of visas to Russians

FILE PHOTO - Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to media when members of the media visit the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge of the United States Navy in the Hernesaari Harbour in Helsinki, Finland, August 7, 2022. Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finland will reduce the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount, foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

He said the Finnish foreign ministry will cut the number of available visa application appointments from September 1, which will effectively lead to fewer visas issued to Russians.

