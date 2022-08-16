1 minute read
Finland will limit number of visas to Russians
HELSINKI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Finland will reduce the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount, foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.
He said the Finnish foreign ministry will cut the number of available visa application appointments from September 1, which will effectively lead to fewer visas issued to Russians.
Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen
