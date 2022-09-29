Finland will shut border to Russian tourists from midnight















HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland will close its border to Russian tourists from midnight local time (2100 GMT), which is expected to lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic, the government said on Thursday.

The inflow of Russians is now seen as endangering Finland's international relations, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference.

Entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, will still be permitted, he added.

The Finnish government, wary of being a transit nation into western Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, on Friday said it planned to halt tourism from Russia and that a decision would be finalised in the days that followed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.