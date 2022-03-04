1 minute read
Finland's Niinisto says he and Biden agreed to step up defense cooperation
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday that they agreed to step up their defense cooperation.
Niinisto, speaking to reporters, said Finland meets the criteria for NATO membership. Niinisto also said he and Biden spoke to Sweden's prime minister during their meeting.
Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese
