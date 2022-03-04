Finland's Niinisto says he and Biden agreed to step up defense cooperation

U.S. President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto to discuss "Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday that they agreed to step up their defense cooperation.

Niinisto, speaking to reporters, said Finland meets the criteria for NATO membership. Niinisto also said he and Biden spoke to Sweden's prime minister during their meeting.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese

