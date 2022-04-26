Finland's President Niinisto, 73, examined in hospital due to COVID

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto attends a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto is being examined in hospital due to his prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"The President of the Republic's condition is reasonably good," it said in a statement, adding he would continue to work remotely.

Niinisto, 73, tested positive for coronavirus a week ago on Tuesday. read more

Finland is in the middle of considering joining NATO and Niinisto plays a central role in the process, which is expected to come to a conclusion within weeks.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alex Richardson

