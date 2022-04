Finland's President Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto attends a meeting of the leaders of the the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, 73, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

"Despite the infection, President Niinisto is well and continuing to work remotely," it said, adding his planned official visit to Norway on April 21 to 22 would be postponed.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair

