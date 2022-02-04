Finland's president says Minsk agreement should be looked at again

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks during a news meeting about the result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Helsinki, Finland, November 8, 2020. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Minsk agreement should be revisited to find a solution to the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday.

Niinisto said Russia's President Vladimir Putin had brought up the Minsk agreement in his recent discussion with Niinisto.

The Minsk set of agreements was signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany as a response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.