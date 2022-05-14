Finland's president tells Russia's Putin about plans to join NATO, Ifax cites Bloomberg as reporting

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto speaks during a news conference after the NATO Summit, at the official Presidential residence Mantyniemi, in Helsinki, Finland, February 25, 2022. Picture taken February 25, 2022. Seppo Samuli/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

May 14 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about Helsinki's plans to join NATO, Interfax news agency cited Bloomberg as saying on Saturday.

Russia has said Finnish entry to NATO poses a threat to which it will respond, but has not specified how. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

