Finland's president tells Russia's Putin about plans to join NATO, Ifax cites Bloomberg as reporting
May 14 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about Helsinki's plans to join NATO, Interfax news agency cited Bloomberg as saying on Saturday.
Russia has said Finnish entry to NATO poses a threat to which it will respond, but has not specified how. read more
