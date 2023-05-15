Finnish air force says training jet crashes, pilots eject to safety















OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Finnish air force said on Monday one of its Hawk jets had crashed in southern Finland and that both crew members had ejected from the plane and were safe.

The Finnish air force said on its web site the Hawk, made by Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L), is a single-engine two-seat jet used for training purposes. The two crew members had been sent to hospital for medical checks, the air force tweeted.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom











