Finland says government websites hacked as Ukraine president spoke

HELSINKI, April 8 (Reuters) - Finnish government websites suffered hacking attacks on Friday, the government said, at the same time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was giving a video address to Finland'sparliament.

The ministries for defence and foreign affairs both tweeted that their websites had been hit by denial of service attacks, which are typically intended to make the sites unavailable to regular users.

The foreign ministry later said the situation had been normalised.

The attacks also hit the main government website, the government said.

Earlier on Friday, Finland's ministry of defence reported a violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian state aircraft.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.