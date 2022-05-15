Finnish leader says latest Putin talk on NATO 'calm and cool'

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Sunday his latest talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about his country's bid to join NATO was measured and did not contain any threats.

"He confirmed that he thinks it's a mistake. We are not threatening you. Altogether, the discussion was very, could I say, calm and cool," Niinisto said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington

